Bringing a Dog Hiking? Here’s What You Should Know Beforehand

Even though dogs and hiking sound like a match made in heaven in theory, not all pups are natural hikers. The hike may be too challenging for your pup, the weather could be too hot or cold, or they may not be in prime shape to conquer the same trails you are.

Regardless, there are many things to consider before taking on a new summit with your fur baby, and if you do decide they're ready to do it, it's crucial to be totally prepared.