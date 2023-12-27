Home > Small Changes > Kindness to Animals Blue German Shepherd Dogs: Easy on the Eye, Easy on the Heart The rare blue German Shepherd is a large dog characterized by its unique blue-gray coat. Here's what you need to know about this breed. By Angela Horn Dec. 27 2023, Published 12:10 p.m. ET Source: sheiva010/TikTok

Blue German Shepherds stand out from the crowd with their striking blue-gray coats. While their appearance may be distinctive, it's worth noting that their temperament and working abilities are just as remarkable as their black- and tan- coated counterparts.

These intelligent and highly social dogs are known for their loyalty, courage, and strong desire to please their humans. Let’s explore the fascinating traits and characteristics of blue German Shepherds, shedding some light on what makes them such a sought-after breed.

What is a blue German Shepherd?

The blue German Shepherd is a unique color variation of the classic German Shepherd breed. These dogs sport a blue-gray coat (essentially a lighter shade of gray) caused by a recessive gene inherited from both parents. According to Pawsafe, the coloring is acknowledged by the American Kennel Club (AKC) as an official color. However, it is viewed as a "serious fault" according to the club's breed standard.

Blue GSDs are known for their eye-catching appearance and are often sought after because of it. Their color may differ vastly from standard German Shepherds, but their overall temperament and working abilities are identical. Blue German Shepherds are just as intelligent, loyal, and protective as their black and tan cousins, making them great service dogs, companions, or family members.

Blue German Shepherd dogs are intelligent and highly social.

Along with being loyal, intelligent, and courageous, German Shepherds possess a strong desire to please their humans. They excel as working dogs and are both mentally and physically active. GSDs relish learning new tasks and are easily trainable (provided you make the time and effort).

Their sharp intellect does, however, result in them becoming easily bored, which can potentially lead to compulsive or destructive behavior. As the American Kennel Club points out, “A bored GSD is a destructive GSD.” Although they form deep bonds with their humans, German Shepherds are also known for being distant and self-reliant, often choosing to be in close proximity to their humans rather than snuggling with them on the sofa.

German Shepherds are a popular choice for many. However, pet rescue advocate Rocky Kanaka doesn’t recommend the breed for inexperienced dog parents. He also says many of them have a strong prey drive, making them unsuitable for a family with cats, small animals, or young children.

Adopt, don't shop for your blue German Shepherd.

Blue German Shepherds are unique and beautiful dogs that can make wonderful companions. Instead of purchasing one from a breeder, consider adopting from a rescue organization such as Char-Wills German Shepherd Rescue, which is based in Pennsylvania. Make sure you do your research and find a legitimate rescue or shelter. Take the time to meet the dog, learn about their background, and ensure that they are a good fit for your lifestyle and family.