If You Want to Start Training a Service Dog, Here's How to Get Started

In the 1920s, the first service dogs were Seeing Eye Dogs, and typically German Shepherds. The definition evolved a great deal since then, now including many types of breeds and tasks for their owners. Service animals are clearly and explicitly defined under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by the Department of Justice. The official definition says, “Service animals are defined as dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities.”

It continues on to say, “Service animals are working animals, not pets. The work or task a dog has been trained to provide must be directly related to the person’s disability. Dogs whose sole function is to provide comfort or emotional support do not qualify as service animals under the ADA.”

Emotional support and therapy animals aren’t considered service animals. They offer comfort, but are not trained to perform certain tasks, and because of that, they don’t qualify as service dogs.