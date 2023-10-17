These Small Dog Breeds Can Bring a Large Amount of Love to Any Family
We love small dogs just as much as anyone else. These top 10 breeds are some of our favorites that show a lot of love in a small package.
Oct. 17 2023, Published 2:28 p.m. ET
The Gist:
- Small dogs can be a great addition to any home.
- It's always best to adopt dogs rather than buy them from a pet shop or breeder.
Although all dogs are amazing, small breeds are a particular kind of cute. They can fit almost anywhere, tend to have yappy, high-pitched barks, and run with all four of their legs in the air. If you're looking to bring a miniature pup into your home, you have a ton of options.
So, we're rounding up 10 of the smallest dog breeds, along with some fun facts so that you can make the best choice for yourself and your home.
That said, remember that adopting is a much better option than shopping at a pet store or from a breeder. There are tons of shelters across the U.S. that are overflowing with pups that need new homes. Plus, adopting helps fight against puppy mills, and helps control the current population of dogs.
Shih Tzu
Shih Tzus are friendly and loving dogs with loving big eyes. They can get along well with other dogs and kids. According to Hills Pet Nutrition, these dogs grow up to 11 inches tall and can weigh up to 16 pounds.
Pomeranian
These walking fluff balls have long legs under all that fur. They fall in love with their families quickly and can easily become your best friends. ASPCA Pet Insurance says these dogs can grow anywhere from 7 to 12 inches tall and weigh anywhere between 3 to 7 pounds. Keep in mind that most of that weight is just floof.
Yorkshire Terrier
Rover points out that Yorkshire Terriers have "sassy" personalities are and one of the most popular breeds in the U.S. They're great with kids, can reach up to 10 inches tall, and weigh less than 10 pounds. Plus, they can be a great choice if you have dog allergies since their coats are close to that of human hair.
Chihuahua
These former Taco Bell mascots are the smallest of all purebreds, according to the Central California SPCA. Fun fact: The Chihuahua is named after a Mexican state. They can weigh anywhere from 3 to 6 pounds, and be 6 to 9 inches tall.
Pug
Pugs are known for their wrinkly bodies, big round eyes, and smushed faces. And if you're a fan of those Men in Black movies, your favorite alien disguised himself as one. These dogs can get around a foot tall and weigh between 14 and 20 pounds.
Maltese
The Maltese is known for having a regal appearance and Britannica even states that Malteses were a "valued pet of the wealthy and aristocratic." They can grow to be about 7 to 9 inches long and weigh 6 to 8 pounds.
Papillon
The Papillon gets its name because of its ears. It's named after the French word for "butterfly" since its ears have such a distinct shape. The American Kennel Club says this breed can grow between 8 to 11 inches "at the shoulder" and weigh 5 to 10 pounds.
Bichon Frisé
The Bichon Frisé is another dog breed with a French name, according to Britannica. This time it means "curly-haired lapdog" based off the phrase "bichon à poil frisé." They descend from Water Spaniels and can be 9.5 to 11.5 inches tall and weigh anywhere from 12 to 18 pounds.
Affenpinscher
According to The Spruce Pets, the Affenpinscher comes to us from Germany. In fact, its name comes from the German word for "ape" or "monkey" because of its adorable face. They can get up to 11.5 inches tall and weigh up to 10 pounds.
French Bulldog
The American Kennel Club says that the French Bulldog is a smart, adaptable breed that's great with others. Not only do they love their families, but they also get along great with young kids and even other dogs.