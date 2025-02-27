Alix Earle Shows Fans the Benefits Of "Adopt Don't Shop" With Sweet Foster Dog Asia "She is the most well-behaved dog I have ever seen." By Anna Garrison Published Feb. 27 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: alixearle / TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

If anyone is extolling the values of "Adopt, Don't Shop," it's social media influencer Alix Earle. The Hot Mess podcast host spent time with Asia, a pitbull from the Miami-Dade Animal Shelter. Earle (and her audience) fell in love with Asia's sweet-as-pie demeanor! Here's what to know about Earle's first experience fostering, what happened to Asia, and whether the TikToker plans to foster more dogs in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle walked fans through her dog foster parent journey on TikTok.

On Feb. 15, 2025, Alix Earle posted a video to her TikTok page, "Come with us to foster a dog." In the video, she and her boyfriend, Braxton Berrios, visit the Miami-Dade Animal Shelter to foster a dog and dispense some toys to other dogs. Earle explained that she and Berrios had visited two months prior, and the dogs they spent time playing with had all been adopted!

In the original video, Earle introduces several dogs available for adoption before talking about Asia, the dog she picked to foster. Asia had been in the shelter for 495 days, was around four years old, and had been picked up as a stray. Earle gushed that Asia was "the most well-behaved dog I have ever seen" and added, "I really really wanna find her a home."

Article continues below advertisement

Following the initial foster video, Earle shared updates of her adventures with Asia, including getting her "pup cups" at Starbucks and taking her on long walks. In one video, Earle directly addresses the stereotype that pit bulls are harmful to children after receiving a nasty comment on her TikTok page, showing Asia interacting with her young siblings and sitting quietly at a dinner table.

@alixearle She woke up this morning running around the bed so happy 😭🥹🐶 to adopt Asia: email Asdfoster@miamidade.gov 🐾🐾 ♬ original sound - Alix Earle

Article continues below advertisement

Asia was eventually adopted.

While many, many TikTok users begged Earle to keep Asia, the snuggly pitbull was officially adopted on Feb. 26, 2025. On Feb. 25, Earle posted a video celebrating and lamenting that so many people had sent in adoption applications for Asia. On Feb. 26, she posted a video titled "Let's take Asia to go get adopted."

She said, "After 495 days of being in the shelter, Asia is being adopted and going to a loving family. They have a farm, they have pigs, she hopped right in their car she was so excited!" Asia's new pet parents also brought her an adorable little striped dress for the occasion.

Article continues below advertisement

@alixearle Now here come the tears .. no but seriously I am so so happy for Asia. She has found a home finally after 4 years of living, being a mother, 495 days in the shelter … she deserves this ♥️🐾 we love you Asia girl ♬ SOFT LOVE - EMPTY BOTTLE