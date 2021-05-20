If you’re a firm believer in the adage “ adopt, don’t shop ,” then every day is probably National Rescue Dog Day to you. But technically, today, May 20 marks the annual holiday, which aims to raise awareness for all the adoptable dogs in shelters.

So in honor of National Rescue Dog Day , we interviewed Melissa Bacelar, aka the celebrity pet matchmaker, and the founder of Wagmor Pets . The Los Angeles-based dog rescue has helped find dream dogs for celebrities including Sandra Bullock (just wait till you hear that heartwarming story down below!), Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Aniston, and so many more.

Melissa Bacelar founded Wagmor Pets to save as many dogs as possible.

Source: Sarah DeRemer Wagmor founder Melissa Bacelar.

Melissa Bacelar has always been a dog lover. When she and her two dogs moved from her home state of New Jersey to California in 2003, she was shocked to see how common it was in California for people to give up their unwanted dogs.

“I went to my first shelter, and I was completely floored,” Bacelar tells Green Matters over the phone ahead of National Rescue Dog Day. “I couldn’t do a lot, but I did what I could. I would take one dog at a time into my apartment and I would do everything on my own and find them a home … It was very slow, but it was what I could do.” She encourages any dog lover to think about how they can get involved with rescuing, even if adopting more dogs is not in the cards. “People need to look at themselves and [ask], ‘What can you do to help?’ And that's OK, [wherever] you are.”

But things changed once Bacelar had kids, and she realized she couldn’t bring tons of dogs into her house anymore. So, she opened a very small rescue shop where she would sell dog products and take in about five or six dogs at a time who needed to be adopted. “Because I was in such a popular area, I started getting a lot of celebrities adopting dogs from us,” she recalls. “And they would tell their friends, and then I would find dogs for them, and I sort of became the celebrity pet matchmaker.”

As her small adopting business continued to flourish, many of her clients would ask Bacelar’s advice on boarding and grooming, which led her to open the Wagmor, a luxury pet hotel and spa with locations in Studio City and Valley Village, Calif. The Wagmor allowed Bacelar to rescue and rehome even more dogs, and Bacelar donates a portion of the hotel’s profits to pet rescue.

Source: ON BEHALF OF WAGMOR PETS Wagmor Pets recently rescued 29 French Bulldogs from the meat market in Asia.

But, as they did for most people, things changed for Bacelar in March 2020. “All of a sudden the pandemic hit ... I suddenly found myself with two full-time staff, two dog hotels, and very few clients, because everyone was home,” she says. So, she started using the Wagmor’s space and staff to help rescue more dogs, and overnight, they went from hosting five or six adoptable dogs at a time to 100 adoptable dogs at a time, leading her to formally found Wagmor Pets Dog Rescue. Since its founding on March 15, 2020, Wagmor Pets has gotten about 2,800 dogs adopted.

She continues to grow the rescue, and recently started working internationally with groups in Thailand and China — though she has no plans to slow down her local rescue efforts. “California is one of the highest kill states in the U.S. … so we need a lot of help here,” she says.