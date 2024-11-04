Home > Small Changes > Pets Actress Kristin Davis Welcomes New Furry Family Member The adoption comes at a bittersweet time for the Davis family. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 4 2024, 12:26 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

And just like that... Kristin Davis has a new family member. The Sex and the City alum shared her happy news on Instagram, revealing how she and her children had adopted a dog from a New York City shelter at the end of October. The starlet was featured in a video celebrating the new addition to the Davis family on Instagram, where fans got their first look at the sweet pooch.

The happy news comes after the Davis family had to say goodbye to their longtime loves just a few years prior, making this adoption a happy ending for everyone involved. You can learn more about Davis' new dog below.

Actress Kristin Davis adopts a new dog from a New York City Shelter.

The Davis family grew by four feet, er, paws, on Oct. 31, 2024, when she picked up her new dog, Chewy, from the Muddy Paws Rescue. A video of the moment was shared by Chewy's foster mom, who couldn't hold back her excitement after learning who was adopting the cute pup. "You'll never believe who adopted our foster dog..." Isabel began the clip before diving into a montage of Chewy making his way through the Big Apple to get to his new mama.

The video followed the dog as he put on his leash and went for a brief car ride that led him to Davis, who couldn't help but gush over the dog as soon as he walked through the door. "So excited for Chewy and his incredibly sweet, kind, and loving new mama," Isabel captioned the post. Davis returned the sentiment to Isabel, writing a massive thank you to both the rescue group that saved Chewy and her dog's previous foster mom.

"I need to thank you," she commented, tagging both in the post before continuing to share her gratitude with the organization, commending them on both their professionalism and their patience throughout the process. "Thank you for all that you do for so many amazing dogs — my kids and I are the lucky ones to have Chewy in our lives."

While folks were quick to congratulate both Chewy and his new mom, one person was curious about whether or not Chewy would be getting any other four-legged siblings in the deal when he moved in with Davis and her kids. "I lost [my] two previous fur babies (both rescues) in 2021," Davis responded. "They had been with me for 16 beautiful years. Chewy is a beautiful new chapter, just the kids and him currently!" Talk about a happy ending!

Davis is a known animal lover, both off and on the screen.

The HBO star's Instagram is filled with photos of her and her furry castmates from And Just Like That. Her known love for animals is likely why Davis opted to adopt instead of purchasing a pet from a breeder or pet store. The 59-year-old clearly understands the importance of finding forever homes for the dogs that are already desperately in need of them. since Davis says her previous pups were also rescues.