Meet Magnolia, Martha Stewart's 4-Year-Old Rescue Cat Welcome to the family, Magnolia. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 21 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET

Television personality, businesswoman, and writer Martha Stewart's collection of beloved pets just grew by four feet, after the magazine guru announced the adoption of a 4-year-old rescue cat named Magnolia. The sweet feline joins Stewart's self-proclaimed "menagerie" of domestic and farm animals.

Stewart has shared the details of the adoption with her followers on Instagram, encouraging them to pursue the "adopt don't shop," policy before seeking out companions at a pet store or breeder. You can learn more about Martha Stewart's adopted Persian cat below, including some details about Magnolia's sweet new digs now that she's become an official part of Stewart's ever-growing family.

Martha Stewart has adopted a Persian cat into her family.

Stewart's followers got to meet her new furry family member in an Instagram post shared on Jan. 17, 2025. The businesswoman shared a closeup photo of the beautiful long-haired cat, captioning the image with the details of her adoption. According to Stewart, the cat came home with her after she started talking to the Rock 'N Rescue, a nonprofit organization based out of Bedford Hills, New York.

"I love Persians and have been thinking of adding another to my family," Stewart said in a separate post she made to her blog about her new family member. "I made an appointment to visit as soon as I could, and that same afternoon, I took her with me back to Cantitoe Corners — her new 'forever' home."

The new addition to the family comes less than a year after the death of Stewart's beloved Persian, Empress Tang, who died in April 2024, according to People. "Empress Tang, my dearest tri-color Persian, passed away this morning of natural causes," she shared with her Instagram followers at the time.

How many pets does Martha Stewart have?

Magnolia will be in good company as she heads home to New York's Cantitoe Corners. The magazine mogul has a ton of other pets there to keep the new kitty company as she adjusts to life on the famous farm. In 2020, the Martha Stewart Living blog featured an article on Stewart's pets. The article detailed some of the 32 pets she's had over the years, which include dogs, cats, horses, and even pigeons!

However, it's possible Stewart has more than 32 companion animals at this point. A 2023 article from Mashed suggests the true number is somewhere in the hundreds. As for how many pets Stewart currently has at home in 2025, well, that's a little harder to figure out, but according to People, the list includes a few Chow Chow dogs, Bengal cats, French bulldogs, peacocks, horses, and more.