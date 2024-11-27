Home > Small Changes > Pets Fell in Love With a Stray Cat in Your Neighborhood? That’s the Cat Distribution System at Work It's all about being in the right place at the right time when a stray cat is in need of a new home. By Lauren Wellbank Updated Nov. 27 2024, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: reddit/TikTok, mycrazylife707/TikTok, rachelstricland81/TikTok

Whether you're a hopeful pet parent or someone who is just really online, chances are that you've heard of the "cat distribution system." The oft meme'd process seems to find people exactly when they need to be found, helping them to grow their family by four paws without requiring a trip to the shelter to do so.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what exactly is the cat distribution system? How do you get yourself signed up to be part of this list? Keep reading to find out and to see some examples of the process in action. Trust me, some of these examples are truly too cute to miss!

Source: Zeki Binici/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

What is the cat distribution system?

The phrase was coined by TikTok user @hermes.the.cynic, per Know Your Meme, to describe the process when someone finds a stray kitty looking for a home. Occasionally, this person was already looking to be a pet parent, but in other occasions, the pet parent life was destined for them. This can occur at any stage of a cat's life and can include everything from kittens to mature cats.

How does the cat distribution system work?

If you're lucky enough to be someone like @rachelstrickland81, sometimes it happens at your home. The new cat mama described the moment a kitten walked into her family's garage hungry and looking for love in a video shared with her TikTok followers. The newest member of the Strickland family seems like she's getting a lot of snuggles and food now that she's found a forever home.

Article continues below advertisement

User @ciara__pierson was enjoying her morning walk while traveling when the cat distribution system caught up to her. She captured the exact moment that a small kitten came running towards her while she and a friend were taking a stroll.

Article continues below advertisement

Occasionally, the cat distribution system happens because someone was tired. In this example from @lunaandmuffin, the TikToker shared how an exhausted-looking mom and dad showed up on her doorstep one night with a litter of kittens in tow. As you can imagine, @lunaandmuffin took one look at those babies and knew that she had hit the distribution system lottery!

Article continues below advertisement

Every once in a while the cat distribution system gives you many cats, like the case of @julia_adavis, who received three four-legged blessings after renting a house with two cats and a litter of kittens living there already. The animal advocate, who was already a mom to a dog and a cat, instantly fell in love and the rest, as they say, is history! Julia kept the two adult cats and one of the kittens, with the other kitten going to her parents.

Article continues below advertisement

@julia_adavis Drop name suggestions in the comments! Bonus-I really like names that are nouns or names that have shorter nicknames that end in the “e” sound #names #cat ♬ original sound - Julia Davis