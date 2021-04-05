The Bronx's First Zero-Waste Shop Is Making the Lifestyle More Accessible (Exclusive)

The zero-waste movement has gathered a lot of steam over the last few years — but one of its biggest pitfalls is the lack of accessibility to everyone who wants to live sustainably. To combat this problem in her community, Maranda L. Miller founded the first Bronx-based zero-waste shop , EcoBronx.

Maranda Miller founded EcoBronx to make zero-waste living accessible in her community.

Source: Courtesy of Maranda L. Miller

Maranda L. Miller has always felt connected to planet Earth — born and raised in Kentucky, she and her sister spent each summer at their grandparents’ farm. Her time there gave her an appreciation for nature, and she has always been conscious of protecting the environment. In 2015, Miller and her two children relocated from Kentucky to the Bronx, N.Y., and in 2018, she started thinking about how she and her family could take environmental protection beyond just recycling.

“I thought about my future for my children – I wanted them to have an environment, I wanted them to have Mother Earth to enjoy,” she tells Green Matters over the phone. “I’m 45, so I’ve enjoyed it for most of my life, and I want that same benefit for my children. I want them to always be able to have that. And not just them, but future generations. So I thought, we have to make some changes.”

Article continues below advertisement

Taking inspiration from zero-waste influencers from social media, Miller decided to go zero waste. Fortunately, her children were also on board with all the changes at home — and with their mom making monthly trips from the Bronx to Manhattan and Brooklyn to stock up on plastic-free goods, from toilet paper to shampoo to bulk foods.

Article continues below advertisement

Miller documented her family’s transition to a zero-waste lifestyle on her blog Maranda’s World, which follows “a single mom’s journey on making a difference in the world.” As her platform began to grow, Miller began speaking at educational workshops about zero-waste living. But soon, COVID-19 halted not only those workshops, but also Miller’s zero-waste lifestyle, as it was suddenly unsafe to travel to the specialty shops she used to frequent in other boroughs.

This made Miller realize that Bronx residents should have easier access to zero-waste products and groceries, and she started thinking about how she could help bring the zero-waste lifestyle to her community. She came up with the idea of a pop-up market, and in June 2020, she officially announced EcoBronx to her followers. In August, she filed the LLC paperwork for the business, “and thus, EcoBronx began,” Miller says.