Outta Ink? Here’s How to Recycle Your Used Ink Cartridges

Though many name-brand ink cartridges aren’t billed as “refillable,” there are plenty of original brand ink cartridges that are just that. To refill an empty cartridge, you’ll need both a refill kit and a steady hand. Just make sure you check on the brand of the cartridge before you purchase or attempt anything. You can find many kits at InkCartridges.com, and the website even offers kits for popular ink cartridge brands like HP and Canon. Note that this refilling can only be done a few times before the ink starts to look dried out and faded. Eventually, you’ll need to recycle them.