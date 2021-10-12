William Happer Has a Long History of Denying Climate Science

A prominent physicist and outspoken critic of the UN IPCC’s consensus on global warming, William Happer has been at the center of many climate change debates over the years. At one point, he was even appointed to the Presidential Committee on Climate Security for the Trump administration, so that he might lend his voice and erudition to the argument that climate change was not the crisis that the media and many on the left were making it out to be.

Despite a brief tenure in that position, Happer has continued to debate against the severity of climate change. And though some of what he says can be taken with a grain of salt by those who understand the harsh reality of the current climate crisis, it’s hard to downplay the effect that a man of his education and renown has upon those who are still unsure.

Since Happer is slated to speak at the upcoming 2021 International Conference on Climate Change, here's a look into his career and views on climate change.