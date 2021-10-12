The International Conference on Climate Change Is Approaching, and You Can Bet Misinformation Is at Hand

The 14th annual International Conference on Climate Change, presented by The Heartland Institute, will be held on Oct. 15, 16, and 17, 2021, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. According to the official ICCC website , this year’s conference will focus on fighting "the climate alarmism industry," socialism, and more.

The theme “ Climate Realism vs. Climate Socialism ” is the idea that a conspiracy is at work — one that is meant to undermine capitalism, abolish economic freedom, and stamp out individual liberty by exploiting the climate and COVID crises.

The Heartland Institute believes that the "media allies" of "the climate alarmism industry" and the green left is presenting the public with “a daily barrage of false, misleading, and one-sided information designed to convince people that a climate crisis is at hand.” In essence, the people behind this conference believe that fear tactics and flagrantly fallacious information is being used to gain more control over us, thereby forcing us into giving up our freedoms in exchange for communal safety — when the truth is, information about the severity of the climate crisis is rooted in scientific facts, and is meant to inspire people in power to take action.