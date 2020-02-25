Naomi Seibt: Everything You Need to Know About the "Anti-Greta" 19-Year-Old

Greta Thunberg is known for mobilizing the public — especially youth — to listen to climate science and to work together to fight the climate crisis. Heartland Institute is trying to get Naomi to do the same thing for the right. (The right often receives funding and support from the fossil fuel industry, which is why right-wing politicians tend to be anti-climate science.) Heartland is trying to position Naomi as the anti-Greta so much that in December, Heartland posted a YouTube video titled "Naomi Seibt vs. Greta Thunberg: Whom Should We Trust?"

The video compared footage of Greta's passionate "how dare you?" speech given in September at the UN in New York City with footage of Naomi speaking. In the video, Naomi makes it clear that she is a climate science skeptic — but not a climate denier. In one video interview, Naomi explains that she hates the term climate denier, “especially as a German. It is so rude to refer to someone as a climate denier because obviously there is a connection to the term ‘holocaust denier,’ which carries a lot of weight in Germany.” Yeesh.