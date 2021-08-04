Climate Controversy: Meteorologist Cliff Mass Claims Climate Change Doesn't Cause Heat Waves

While there are plenty of climate deniers out there, it’s generally assumed that science professors and meteorologists understand the role of human activity in the climate crisis and related “natural” disasters. However, meteorologist and professor Cliff Mass’ comments on climate change and heat waves , as brought to the public’s attention by The Seattle Times this week, serve as a reminder that not every climate “expert” is on the same page.

Here’s the basic rundown on everything you need to know about Cliff Mass’ controversial blog posts, in which he claims that the Pacific Northwest would still be experiencing the current record-breaking heat waves even without global warming.

Mass is also the author of the book The Weather of the Pacific Northwest, the host of his own podcast called Weather with Cliff Mass , and the writer behind the Cliff Mass Weather Blog — which is where all this controversy began. (Though it’s important to note, this is far from Cliff Mass’ first controversy .)

If you live in the PNW, you may recognize Cliff Mass’ name, as he’s a well-known meteorologist in the area. He is also an atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Washington’s College of the Environment, specializing in weather prediction and modeling.

Seattle meteorologist Cliff Mass has been a trusted source for forecasts, writing on a popular blog ahead of heat waves, fall-time squalls and snowstorms. But Mass is getting serious pushback from other scientists for his views on climate science. https://t.co/MTy3k6Rpg6

Cliff Mass believes the PNW heat waves would happened even without climate change.

This summer, heat waves have been affecting various places around the globe — including the Pacific Northwest, where heat waves have brought record-breaking temperatures, deaths, and even fires.

Many meteorologists, climate scientists, and journalists have pointed out the ways in which anthropogenic global warming has led to these heat waves — but as noted by The Seattle Times, Cliff Mass has a different opinion. On June 24, Cliff Mass wrote a blog post warning his followers of the imminent triple-digit temperatures about to hit the PNW. He also wrote that we’d still be experiencing the same heat wave even without the climate crisis.

“Is global warming contributing to this heat wave? The answer is certainly yes,” Mass wrote. “Would we have had a record heat wave without global warming. The answer is yes as well.”

Deadly heat waves have swept the globe and will continue to because of climate change.



The trends are prompting doomsday questions: Will parts of the world soon become too hot to live in? How will we survive? https://t.co/qOmyA34oEC — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 28, 2021

He goes on to explain that the “proximate cause” of the heat wave is a ridge of high pressure, which is “part of a highly anomalous amplification of the upper-level wave pattern.” He explains that there is no evidence that this kind of wave pattern is caused by anything unnatural, and that without human-caused global warming, there would still be a significant heat wave — but it would be slightly less hot, by about 2 degrees.

About two weeks later, on July 5, Mass followed up with a lengthy blog post — one that he claims uses “rigorous science to set the record straight” that global warming did not cause these heat waves.

Basically, Mass believes global warming is adding to the heat waves by a few degrees, but that we’d still be experiencing these deadly temperature spikes even without the climate crisis. He essentially attributes the heat waves to randomness.