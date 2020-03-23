Is Global Warming Real? Why Some People Are Skeptical

You may have heard someone deny global warming, or heard someone referred to as a climate science denier. But when it comes to climate science deniers, an important distinction must be made. It’s rare that someone denies that the planet’s temperature is rising — what they are denying is that human activity is the cause of global warming.

Even though there is evidence that the planet is warming and that human activity causes it, sometimes, people with vested interests in industries that contribute to significant greenhouse gas emissions (which cause global temperatures to rise) will go to great lengths to discount the science proving human’s impact on global heating. Those groups are often part of the fossil fuel industry, or politicians who receive funding from the fossil fuel industry.

As for climate science-denying individuals who have no ties to these industries, they may just be looking at the wrong sources. Even with all the scientific information about the climate crisis out there, some people instead turn to unreliable social media personalities and conspiracy theorists to get their facts on climate matters — some of whom have alarmingly large followings.