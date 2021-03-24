Who Supports Greta Thunberg? Where the Activist's Money Comes From

Greta Thunberg only just turned 18, which means that up until very recently, her parents were supporting her. Thunberg’s mother, Malena Ernman, is an opera singer, and her father, Svante Thunberg, is an actor. It's fair to assume that she wasn’t exactly impoverished growing up. Still, all that world travel over the past few years certainly had to take a toll on the Thunbergs.

According to the The Toronto Sun , Thunberg’s parents were originally against her environmental activism . It wasn’t until they saw all the good she had begun to accomplish that they came on board. In March 2020, the Thunbergs released a book they cowrote, titled Our House Is on Fire : Scenes of a Family and a Planet in Crisis. And according a Facebook post written by Thunberg , all of the proceeds from that book go to charity.

In the Facebook post, Thunberg clarified exactly where her money comes from.

"My parents pay for tickets and accommodations,” Thunberg explained. "I am not part of any organization. I sometimes support and cooperate with several NGOs that work with the climate and environment. But I am absolutely independent and I only represent myself. And I do what I do completely for free, I have not received any money or any promise of future payments in any form at all."