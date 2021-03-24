Who Supports Greta Thunberg? Where the Activist's Money Comes From

Who Supports Greta Thunberg? Where the Activist's Money Comes FromBy Andrew Krosofsky
Mar. 24 2021, Published 12:37 p.m. ET
Greta Thunberg has been kicking butt and taking names for the environment since she was 15 years old. Now that she is 18, her fans seem more curious than ever about her future. They wonder if she plans to make a career out of climate change, or if she will attend university even as she continues to fight for the planet. Many of her critics, on the other hand, have posed other concerns. For example, who supports Greta Thunberg, and where does she get the money to finance her work?
Who supports Greta Thunberg?
Greta Thunberg only just turned 18, which means that up until very recently, her parents were supporting her. Thunberg’s mother, Malena Ernman, is an opera singer, and her father, Svante Thunberg, is an actor. It's fair to assume that she wasn’t exactly impoverished growing up. Still, all that world travel over the past few years certainly had to take a toll on the Thunbergs.
According to the The Toronto Sun, Thunberg’s parents were originally against her environmental activism. It wasn’t until they saw all the good she had begun to accomplish that they came on board. In March 2020, the Thunbergs released a book they cowrote, titled Our House Is on Fire: Scenes of a Family and a Planet in Crisis. And according a Facebook post written by Thunberg, all of the proceeds from that book go to charity.
In the Facebook post, Thunberg clarified exactly where her money comes from.
"My parents pay for tickets and accommodations,” Thunberg explained. "I am not part of any organization. I sometimes support and cooperate with several NGOs that work with the climate and environment. But I am absolutely independent and I only represent myself. And I do what I do completely for free, I have not received any money or any promise of future payments in any form at all."
What is Greta Thunberg's net worth?
Greta Thunberg’s estimated net worth is said to be around $1 million, according to HITC, but that number is unconfirmed at this time. Considering that she donates all of the money she makes, it's safe to say that racking up a high net worth is not on Thunberg's list of priorities.
Does Greta Thunberg get paid for her activism?
According to USA Today, Thunberg was one of four recipients of the Right Livelihood Award. Known in some circles as the Alternative Nobel Prize, the award comes with the added bonus of approximately $103,000 in prize money. This is not the only award that Thunberg has received for her activism, either, and not the only monetary reward. No, by her own assertions, Greta Thunberg is not explicitly “paid” for her activism. And honestly, what kind of world would this be if that were the case?
What does Greta Thunberg do with her money?
Unsurprisingly, most of the money that Thunberg receives as a result of her many awards and donations, winds up going to charity. In fact, according to CNBC, the $103,000 that Thunberg received for winning the Right Livelihood Award, was recently used to launch her own nonprofit foundation. True to form, the sassy activist used her winnings to establish the Greta Thunberg Foundation, an organization that promotes ecological and social sustainability.
Interestingly enough, Thunberg's foundation also supports mental health issues. This is because Thunberg herself has dealt with bouts of depression and severe social anxiety at various points in her young life. Thunberg’s plan is to keep the foundation strictly nonprofit and transparent in its handling of any donations, prize money, or book royalties she receives as a result of her activism. It’s yet another brilliant, classy move by a savvy, inspirational person.