What Is Greta Thunberg’s Net Worth? She Fights to Protect the Earth for Free

Reports on Greta Thunberg’s net worth vary greatly, and none seem all that reliable. Womp.

A large selection of websites assert that Greta Thunberg’s net worth is about $1 million, including Briefly, Wealth Magnet, and The Sun. Interestingly, none of these articles cite a source for this figure, with Wealth Magnet admitting that the activist’s accurate net worth is not publicly known.