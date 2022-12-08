What Is a Climate Refugee? Jackson on 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Shines a Light on the Issue

In February 2020, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to formulate a plan on how to identify climate refugees, and what the U.S. would be able to provide.

According to a briefing by the European Parliament, one international issue is the lack of clarity on what a climate refugee is, and whether they should be given the same protections as those leaving their homes because of persecution, etc. However, as climate change continues, the number of refugees will continue to increase, making the need for a clear definition urgent.