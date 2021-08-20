6 Healthy Ways to Lower Cholesterol — Naturally

Believe it or not, our bodies need some cholesterol in order to build healthy cells. There are two types of cholesterol: LDL, or bad cholesterol, which can lead to all sorts of cardiovascular health issues; and HDL, or good cholesterol, which can remove the bad. High cholesterol means that you have a lot of the former and not enough of the latter, but there are plenty of natural ways to lower cholesterol and get your body back to a healthy homeostasis.

High cholesterol is a serious medical condition and one that should be diagnosed and treated by a licensed medical professional. Therefore, it’s important to note that natural remedies such as the ones listed below are not meant to be a replacement for actual medical care. Please consult your doctor before adopting any of the dietary changes or suggestions you are about to read, especially if you are already taking medication to lower your cholesterol.

Here are a few natural remedies that may help get your cholesterol levels under control: