Is Monk Fruit the Next Big Thing in Sweeteners?

Appearance-wise, monk fruit looks like a small green gourd, almost like a melon. It is so-named because of its association with Southern Chinese monks, who first used the fruit in the 13 century. According to ITM Online, the monks used the fruit for its various medicinal properties. Not only could the fruit provide relief from a sore throat, it could also enhance longevity and quality of life. In fact, those who live in the same Chinese province where it grows have been said to live up to 100 years old or older.