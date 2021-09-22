Natural Cough Suppressants to Help You Beat Back Those Autumn Allergies

Honey has been used as a natural remedy for thousands of years, which means there’s a reason that so many cough drops and syrups include it in their ingredients lists. This assumption is backed by countless examples of anecdotal evidence, but also the fairly conclusive results of a study that proved honey’s superiority when compared to the cough-suppressing medication dextromethorphan.

However, most grandmas will tell you that honey is best used in concert with a cup of warm, soothing tea. Tea with honey and lemon is the number one kid-soothing drink of choice for opas, nannas, nonnos, and ojisans the world over. Still, it’s important to note that honey should never be given to any child under the age of one, as it could cause botulism poisoning. The honey industry also presents a slew of environmental and ethical issues.