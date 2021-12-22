January’s Coral Bleaching Will Be the Fourth Event of Its Kind in Seven Years

The University of Queensland's professor Peter Mumby told The Guardian that he, as well as other scholars, scientists, and environmentalists, are seriously dreading this upcoming coral bleaching event. The Great Barrier Reef was listed as a World Heritage Site in 1981, and if we want to enjoy it for much longer, it should now be in recovery from the last several bleaching events.

"Everyone is feeling a bit depressed at the prospect of another bleaching event," he told The Guardian solemnly.