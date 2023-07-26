Home > Big Impact > Weather & Global Warming Florida Keys' Water Temperatures Reach Over 100 Degrees, Putting Coral Reefs In Danger On July 24, 2023, the Manatee Bay, Florida Keys water temperature reached over 100 degrees, possibly the hottest on record. Scientists are worried about Florida coral bleaching from the high water temps. By Danielle Letenyei Jul. 26 2023, Published 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Marine biologists are trying to save coral off the coast of Florida after water temperatures in Manatee Bay in the Florida Keys reached over 100 degrees. A Florida coral bleaching event caused by the high water temperatures is killing the coral.

The Associated Press reported on July 26, 2023 that water temperatures hit “hot tub levels” for two days in a row, potentially reaching the “hottest seawater ever measured.”

Manatee Bay in Florida Keys' water temperature may be the hottest on record.

According to the National Weather Service, a buoy at Manatee Bay in the Florida Keys reached 101.1 degrees on July 24, 2023 possibly setting the record for the highest water temperature ever recorded, the AP reports.

“This is a hot tub. I like my hot tub around 100, 101. That’s what was recorded yesterday,” Yale Climate Connections meteorologist Jeff Masters told the AP.

Since early July, water temperatures have hovered around 92 to 97 degrees, as per NBC News. The normal temperature for the water is about 85 degrees. The high water temperatures may be due to air temperatures in the high 90s, weak winds, strong sunlight, and silty water, according to NBC News.

Official records on water temperatures aren’t kept; however, a 2020 study showed the previous highest water temperature was recorded at 99.7 degrees in Kuwait Bay in July 2020, as noted by the AP.

High water temperatures have caused a Florida coral bleaching event.

The hot water temperatures in Florida have raised concerns about the coral reefs in the area. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), when seawater temperatures get too hot, coral expels the algae living in their tissues, causing them to turn white. This is called “bleaching,” and it can eventually kill the coral.

CNN reports that multiple reefs around the Florida Keys are “completely bleached or dead” due to the high water temperatures. Researchers with the Coral Restoration Foundation found 100 percent coral mortality in the Sombrero Reef of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. Almost all the coral in Looe Key Nursery in the Lower Keys has also died, said representatives with the Coral Restoration Foundation.

“This is akin to all of the trees in the rainforest dying,” Keri O’Neal, senior scientist at the Florida Aquarium, told CNN. “Where do all of the other animals that rely on the rainforest go to live? This is the underwater version of the trees in the rainforest disappearing. Corals serve that same fundamental role.”

Biologists are trying to save the coral by taking bits of coral that are still alive to climate-controlled labs like the Florida Institute of Oceanography’s Keys Marine Laboratory, CNN reports. By doing so, scientists may be able to keep the coral alive and identify coral that can survive in warmer water.

🌊Heartbreaking scenes from the #FloridaKeys: At Cheeca Rocks, renowned for its high live stony coral coverage, 99% of corals are bleached. Even the resilient 'massives' are struggling. Rising water temperatures are to blame. It's time for #ClimateAction. #SaveTheCorals pic.twitter.com/fXkDOqB1Ek — Coral Restoration Foundation (@coralcrf) July 25, 2023

Climate change is to blame for coral bleaching in Florida.

The devastation of the coral reefs due to rising water temperatures underscores the urgency of addressing climate change, Coral Restoration Foundation representatives say.