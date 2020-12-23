Which Flowers are Edible?

The best edible flowers might actually come from your own garden, actually. First, so long as you are gardening organically, you’ll know that they are completely free of pesticides and chemicals. And second, you’ll be able to pick them when they are just the way you like them. Experts agree that picking flowers at a cool time of day is the best time to get the most flavor out of them. Be sure to remove all pistils, stamen, and stems, and remember to wash them thoroughly before eating them.