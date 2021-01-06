How Cashmere Is Made: Exploring the Unforeseen Cruelty Behind the Luxury Fabric

In most cases, cashmere is procured by shearing cashmere goats' soft undercoats — a process that is often done during the winter, causing many goats to freeze to death soon after, according to PETA . The animal organization reports that workers typically use sharp metal combs to shear goats, and that they often hold down goats or tie their legs together to keep them still during the cruel process. Like other animals raised for their fabric, fur, or skin, cashmere goats do not receive medical attention; and when goats no longer produce enough cashmere, they are slaughtered for their meat.

In other instances, cashmere is collected when the temperatures rise and the goats begin to naturally shed their coats. In these cases, cashmere cullers comb out the fine hair by hand rather than shearing, as per Bloomberg.

Once the cashmere has been gathered, it is sent to facilities to be cleaned, refined, baled, and shipped off to Europe. The cashmere is then sold to different companies, where it is sewn into expensive cardigans and shawls. It might seem like the natural collection of cashmere wool is no big deal for the goats, but that isn’t the case.