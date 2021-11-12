Here’s What You Should Do With Latke Oil After Celebrating Those Eight Crazy Nights

Since it's better to be safe than sorry amid your celebrations, disposing of that oil properly, instead of cooking with it, is the way to go. Can it go down the sink, or should it be tossed in landfill trash? Is it compostable?

Basically, used cooking oil should go into landfill trash. Per NYC.gov, wait for the oil to cook, and pour it into a container. Indicate that it isn't for recycling, and toss it in the regular trash. You can also pour it into a plastic bag and freeze it before tossing.