Easy and Last-Minute Vegan Thanksgiving Sides, to Add to Your Feast This Holiday Season

There's been a long-standing rumor that vegans can't have fun on Thanksgiving — though evidently, that isn't the case. In addition to the many plant-based roasts that have entered the market over the last few years, as well as vegan wines, there are so many vegetables and carbs that pair beautifully with any Thanksgiving feast. And if you're looking to supply your feast with some easy vegan Thanksgiving sides, we totally have you covered.