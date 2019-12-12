Can Vegans Eat at Dunkin’ Donuts? How to Order Vegan at DD

Can Vegans Eat at Dunkin’ Donuts? How to Order Vegan at DDBy Stephanie Osmanski
A vegan’s environmental impact has been shown to be up to 84 percent less than those who eat animal products and byproducts. A majority of this statistic has to do with plant-based eaters cutting out high carbon footprint foods such as meat, dairy, and eggs. With these items gone from your diet, not only is your environmental impact lower, but you might also feel more energized and ultimately, healthier.
Still, despite all the advantages and benefits of going vegan, you may feel daunted or worried about eating out. The good news is some fast-food or chain restaurants are actually more vegan-friendly than you may think. Take Taco Bell, for example — just ask for your Meatless Meal “fresco style” and servers will automatically replace all dairy (such as cheese) with pico de gallo. It doesn’t get easier than that, does it?
But Taco Bell isn’t the only vegans are searching. Many plant-based eaters want to know just how vegan-friendly Dunkin’ Donuts is. After all, America runs on Dunkin’. Does that include vegans, too?
Can Vegans Eat at Dunkin’ Donuts?
As of June 2019, Dunkin’ Donuts has 20 vegan items on its menu nationwide. Vegans can eat bagels at Dunkin’ Donuts and other breakfast food items such as oatmeal, hash browns, and the English muffin. Dunkin’ Donuts also has an extensive list of vegan beverage options and any drink can be made with almond milk as an alternative to conventional cow’s milk. In order to turn fancier drinks into a vegan beverage, make sure to ask the server to hold the whipped cream.
What’s Vegan at Dunkin’ Donuts?
Vegans: get ready. There have never been more vegan options at Dunkin’ Donuts than there is right now. According to the Dunkin’ Donuts website, these 20 vegan items include the following food and beverage options:
- Bagels (cinnamon raisin, plain, everything, and sesame)
- English muffin
- Hash browns
- Oatmeal
- Espresso
- Hot/Iced black coffee
- Hot/Iced Coffee with Almond Milk
- Hot/Iced Lattes with Almond Milk
- Hot/Iced Macchiatos with Almond Milk
- French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Toasted Almond, Blueberry, Raspberry, Coconut Flavor Shots
- Mocha Swirl
- Bold Breakfast™ Black Tea
- Harmony Leaf™ Green Tea
- Decaf Breakfast Tea
- Hibiscus Kiss™ Herbal Infusion
- Chamomile Fields™ Herbal Infusion
- Cool Mint Herbal Infusion
- Iced Tea – Sweetened or Unsweetened
- Coolatta® Frozen Beverages in Strawberry and Blue Raspberry
- Americano
- Cold Brew (served black, or with almond milk and a flavor shot)
- Dunkin’ Energy Punch (regional availability)
According to PETA, Dunkin’ Donuts also used to serve two additional vegan items: the French Roll and Pretzel Twist. As of right now, it seems these items are not currently on the Dunkin’ Donuts menu. However, it’s totally possible that the French Roll and Pretzel Twist get brought back to the DD menu. (Especially because that would mean two more items for vegans to choose from on the DD vegan menu!)
It’s important to note that while the bagels at Dunkin’ Donuts are vegan, spreads that typically go on bagels are not vegan. Butter and cream cheese obviously are not vegan, so vegans may have to eat their bagels plain or BYOB (bring your own vegan butter!).
What’s Vegan at Dunkin’ Donuts With Beyond Meat?
Those 20 vegan items are not all that Dunkin’ Donuts has to offer its vegan patrons. In July 2019, Dunkin’ Donuts became the first U.S. restaurant chain to serve 100 percent plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage. While Dunkin’ Donuts is following in the steps of other restaurants that have adapted Beyond Meat or the Impossible Burger — such as Burger King, McDonald’s, Bareburger, Cheesecake Factory, and more — Dunkin’ Donuts has become the first restaurant chain to serve the Beyond Breakfast Sausage.
So, here’s what vegans need to know about ordering the Beyond Meat at DD. At Dunkin’ Donuts, the Beyond Breakfast Sausage (itself) is totally vegan. The sausage patty itself is plant-based, so you don’t have to worry about any hidden dairy or meat ingredients inside the sausage. However, according to the menu, the Beyond Breakfast Sausage is served on an English muffin with a slice of cheese and an egg. In order to make this breakfast sandwich completely vegan, you would have to order the sandwich sans the eggs and cheese. Whether or not Dunkin’ employees honor this request may vary by location, but you can definitely ask for serves to hold the cheese and eggs.
Are Bagels Vegan at Dunkin’ Donuts?
According to the vegan menu at Dunkin’ Donuts, there are plenty of vegan bagel options to choose from. Bagel flavors at Dunkin’ Donuts that are vegan include cinnamon raisin, plain, everything, and sesame.
Are There Any Vegan Dunkin’ Donuts doughnuts?
As of right now, it does not look like any of the donuts at Dunkin’ Donuts are vegan. While it’s unclear if Dunkin’ Donuts’ doughnuts aren’t vegan because they are made with milk, eggs, or butter (or all three!) doughnuts at DD are a definite no for vegans as of right now. However, vegan doughnuts do exist and if you’re looking for some, PETA has a list of fan-favorite vegan doughnut shops across the United States. It’s worth reading and saving for later!
Are Donut Fries Vegan at Dunkin’ Donuts?
Right now, donut fries are not on the vegan menu at Dunkin’ Donuts. DD does have 20 vegan items on its menu, though most of them are beverages. Donut fries are individual pieces of donut dough tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm. The fries end up with a buttery croissant type consistency and five fries are just $2. While it’s unclear which ingredient(s) in donut fries make them ineligible for the vegan menu, for now, donut fries are a no-go for vegans at Dunkin’ Donuts.
Is Mocha Vegan at Dunkin’ Donuts?
Dunkin’ Donuts has 20 items on its vegan menu, most of which are beverages. The Mocha Swirl beverage at Dunkin’ is in fact on DD’s vegan menu. This means the Mocha Swirl beverage is made without cow’s milk or any other animal byproducts.
