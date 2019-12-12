Can Vegans Eat at Dunkin’ Donuts? How to Order Vegan at DD

A vegan’s environmental impact has been shown to be up to 84 percent less than those who eat animal products and byproducts. A majority of this statistic has to do with plant-based eaters cutting out high carbon footprint foods such as meat, dairy, and eggs. With these items gone from your diet, not only is your environmental impact lower, but you might also feel more energized and ultimately, healthier .

Still, despite all the advantages and benefits of going vegan, you may feel daunted or worried about eating out. The good news is some fast-food or chain restaurants are actually more vegan-friendly than you may think. Take Taco Bell , for example — just ask for your Meatless Meal “fresco style” and servers will automatically replace all dairy (such as cheese) with pico de gallo. It doesn’t get easier than that, does it?

But Taco Bell isn’t the only vegans are searching. Many plant-based eaters want to know just how vegan-friendly Dunkin’ Donuts is. After all, America runs on Dunkin’. Does that include vegans, too?