Can You Cook With Almond Milk?

To heat almond milk , add water to the bottom of a pan, then place another boiling pan on it. Put both on medium-to-low heat, adding the almond milk to the top pan. This is called double boiler heating and ensures that the almond milk gets heated gradually.

In order to heat almond milk, you could also use the microwave. Pour almond milk in a microwave-safe container. Heat the almond milk for 30 seconds at a time.