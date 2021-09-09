Vegan Captions for Instagram: Quotes, Puns, and More

“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“It takes nothing away from a human to be kind to an animal .” — Joaquin Phoenix

"I don't see why someone should lose their life just so you can have a snack."- Russell Brand @rustyrockets

“I just can't go on in my life knowing what's going on in the animal world and … not doing anything about it.” — Billie Eilish, to Insider

“Just because we can doesn’t mean we should. Just because we always have doesn’t mean we always have to. Once we know better, we should choose better.” — Colleen Patrick-Goudreau

“Some of us have lots of choices, while some have none at all. Those with the most power have the most responsibility. And most of us can do something. So, what will you do?” — Greta Thunberg, in a short film made with Mercy for Animals