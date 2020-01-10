Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen Get Arrested After Passionate Speeches at Fire Drill Friday Protest

“Sometimes we wonder what can we do in this fight against climate change? And there is something that you can do today — right now — and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume. And I think that it is something that is doable," Phoenix continued. "And I struggle so much with what I can do at times. There are things that I can't avoid. I flew a plane out here," he said, acknowledging the high environmental impact of aviation.

"But one thing I can do is change my eating habits, and so I just want to urge all of you to join me in that, and you as well, Jane," he said, turning to Fonda. "And thank you so much for this opportunity."