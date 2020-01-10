We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen Get Arrested After Passionate Speeches at Fire Drill Friday Protest

On Sunday, Joaquin Phoenix was in a tuxedo accepting a Golden Globe award — but today, the actor was wearing a hoodie accepting zip-tie handcuffs. As expected, while participating in Jane Fonda's weekly Fire Drill Friday protest in Washington D.C. on Friday, Jan. 10, Phoenix was arrested alongside Martin Sheen. The actors were two of 147 people arrested in total, on charges of occupying the steps of the Capitol, as Deadline reported.

This seems to be Phoenix's first time ever being arrested, whereas Sheen has been arrested about 70 times in his life, mostly for actions of civil disobedience and humanitarian activism. Fonda has already been arrested several times at Fire Drill Friday protests, but after spending an uncomfortable night in jail — and finding out that any more arrests might earn her 90 days in jail and ruin the Grace & Frankie filming schedule — she is no longer putting herself in the line of arrest, as she told The Hollywood Reporter. 