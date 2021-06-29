Can Tree Netting Keep Brood X Cicadas Out of Your Yard?

After 17 years, the Brood X cicadas are waking up again. In some parts of the country, these crispy critters are already creating a cacophony of carnal delights and are on their way out. Whether you’re knee-deep in cicadas you’re about to be, chances are good you’ll want to protect your trees and shrubs from their gnawing little teeth. Tree netting for cicadas has always been the solution to keeping the buggers at bay, but how does one go about using it without risking insectile incursion?