Cicadas Can Be Annoying Pests, but Are They Capable of Harming Pets?

Cicadas are loud, annoying, and crunchy — at least that’s what your dog thinks, anyway.

Every 17 years, cicadas emerge from the soil to molt and mate. While they’re here, find a partner, lay eggs, die, and provide crispy snacks for every skunk, seagull, and household pet that is lucky enough to get their mouth on them. If you’re a pet parent during this brood’s emergence, you too might be wondering if cicadas are harmful to dogs, or if they are nothing more than a nuisance.