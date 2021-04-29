The Brood X Cicadas Are Coming: Here's How to Get Rid of Them, Humanely

To reiterate, there is really no need to protect oneself from cicadas. You might consider wearing sunglasses or a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors during cicada season, but this is more about keeping errant fliers off your body than defending your person. Remember, there will be presumably thousands of Brood X cicadas coming in 2021, so you’ll want to be prepared.

All of the methods above should do enough to keep the bugs at bay. But the truth is, cicadas are only here for a second, before they're gone in a flash. Unless you have some very delicate shrubs in your yard, they probably won't do much harm, even if you can’t keep them away. At the very least, it’ll be another 17 years before you have to worry about the cicadas again.