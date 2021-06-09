The Ultimate Sacrifice: Why Bees Die After They Sting

Because stinging means certain death, honey bees won’t sting unless they absolutely have to. According to EarthSky, honeybees only really resort to using their sting when they perceive a threat to the hive. As a result, most foraging honeybees won't even attempt to sting if you catch them in the midst of a pollen harvest. Out there, on their own, the hive is not in danger, so they don’t need to sting. If they get swatted or stepped on, though, they will likely take that final stab at vengeance.