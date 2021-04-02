Having a beehive in one's backyard can be something of a double-edged sword. On some level, we understand that bees are an essential, yet endangered part of our ecosystem. On another level, a beehive can be, at best, a nuisance, and at worst, potentially dangerous. This situation gets more complicated when a beehive is found attached to one’s home. Understanding how to humanely remove a beehive from your home can often be the difference between a smooth transition and a disastrous situation.

Many of the methods we are about to mention involve direct contact with the bees, and it’s important to understand that any contact with the hive could prompt an aggressive response. At the end of the day, the best way to get rid of a beehive is probably to call a professional. Beekeepers and insect removal specialists possess the equipment and know-how to not only remove the hive but do so without harming the bees. There are, however, a few other home remedies that might do the trick.

Offensive odors

Bees have many excellent qualities that make them highly efficient members of the insect kingdom. One of their greatest strengths is their sense of smell, but that amazing sensitivity also happens to be one of their greatest weaknesses. According to Save the Bees, bees sense nearly everything through smell, so intense or disruptive scents might be the safest way to discourage cohabitation within the boundaries of your home.

According to Environmental Pest Management, bees can be dissuaded from nesting near your home with any number of offensive odors. Garlic, vinegar, cinnamon, and peppermint might be tolerable to us, but they wreak havoc on a bee’s senses. Many of these scents can be applied in or around your home to keep bees out, while others work better for chivvying them out once they’ve made themselves at home.

Peppermint plants can be planted around your home, especially if you have an area that’s particularly prone to pests. Garlic and cinnamon can be used in powder form and sprinkled around your home’s perimeter to keep the bees at bay. These methods work well for those that want bees in their yard but not in their home. Environmental Pest Management recommends spreading or spraying these scents around your home every day for at least a week to get the full effect.

