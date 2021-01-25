What Are Brood 10 Cicadas? They're About to Invade 15 U.S. States

As previously mentioned, the Brood 10 cicadas will most likely emerge in mid-May or June (around 64 degrees Fahrenheit), shortly after some light rain. About 15 states can expect appearances, including: Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C., according to EcoWatch.

Although a flood of giant, and incredibly loud flying locusts in heat sounds undeniably intimidating, they forutnately don't cause much damage to homes, people, animals, or mature trees. However, young trees that were planted as recently as last year could be in danger, so experts recommend protecting young trees this spring and summer with nets, and possibly some natural insecticides , if possible.

"Densities can be as great as 1.5 million per acre. So, between Georgia and New York there will surely be trillions emerging," said University of Maryland's entomology expert, Michael J. Raupp, as per EcoWatch. "This is a wonderful opportunity for millions of people to witness and enjoy a remarkable biological phenomenon in their own backyard that happens nowhere else on the planet, truly a teachable moment."

Watch a video from the 2004 emergence, below.