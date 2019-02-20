We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Home
toilet-paper-most-sustainable-1550689024758-1550689026970.jpg
Source: ISTOCK

New Report Reveals Which Sustainable Toilet Paper Brands Are Actually Sustainable — And Which Aren't

By

When you think about it, using toilet paper is literally just flushing your money down, well, the toilet. But considering how much TP Americans use, wouldn't you like to wipe your tush in the most sustainable way possible? The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Stand.earth recently joined forces to study a group of major toilet paper brands and determine how each ranks in terms of sustainability. Interestingly, some of the most popular "name brand" toilet papers received "F" scores — and the NRDC and Stand.earth are calling on those companies to make their processes more eco-friendly.

According to the report, titled “The Issue with Tissue,” the five brands that got "F" scores are: Charmin, Kirkland Signature (Costco's in-house brand), Angel Soft, Quilted Northern, and Up&Up Soft & Strong (Target's in-house brand). The brands that got "D" scores are: 365 Everyday Value's Sustainably Soft (Whole Foods' in-house brand), Cottonelle, Scott (both 1,000 and Comfort Plus), and Trader Joe's Super Soft Bath Tissue. 