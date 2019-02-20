That said, there are plenty of other ways to make your toilet routine even more eco-friendly. Brands including Who Gives a Crap and Tushy make toilet paper out of bamboo, which can grow up to 39 inches in a day, making it a very sustainable option, as per Futurism. You can also invest in a bidet attachment for your toilet, which will reduce the amount of toilet paper you need after each bum spray (and eventually save you money on TP). If you're interested, New York Magazine has a list of bidet recommendations. And, for the super committed to reducing toilet paper use, there's family cloth, aka reusable cloth toilet paper, which went viral when BuzzFeed reported on it last year.