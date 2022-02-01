Tips to Keep Your Lunar New Year Festivities Sustainable

Tuesday, Feb. 1 kicks off the start to Lunar New Year 2022. The holiday, which is annually celebrated for 15 days straight, originated in China but is also observed in Korea, Singapore, Mongolia, Tibet, Vietnam, and in some other Southeast Asian communities worldwide.

Like U.S. New Year's celebrations, though, the holiday can result in large amounts of waste — which is why we've created a guide to celebrating a sustainable Lunar New Year.