Winter Solstice: How Different Cultures Observe, and How You Can Celebrate, Too

Outdoor temperatures have plummeted, flurries are en route to parts of the northeastern U.S., and the days have gotten increasingly shorter — needless to say, it's officially the most wonderful time of the year. And although we're disappointed to say goodbye to autumnal veggies and fall foliage, we're excited to celebrate the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

There are many ways in which different cultures and families ring in the Northern Hemisphere's shortest day of the year.