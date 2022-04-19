12-Year-Old CEO Ryan Hickman Has Recycled 1.6 Million Bottles (Exclusive)

When Ryan Hickman was just 3-and-a-half years old, he fell in love with recycling.

“My dad took me to the local recycling center for the first time … when I was 3-and-a-half, and I just loved it,” Ryan, now proudly 12-and-a-half years old, tells Green Matters on a recent video call. “And I just wanted to keep doing it and doing it and doing it, because it was fun, and it was helping the environment.”

So, at 3-and-a-half, Ryan promptly founded his own recycling company, Ryan’s Recycling.