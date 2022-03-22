The Ultimate Guide to Recycling and Reselling Sports Equipment

There’s also the online marketplace SidelineSwap, in which you can easily list your used sports gear for sale — it’s like eBay or Poshmark for sports equipment.

In February 2022, SidelineSwap partnered with massive sporting store chain Dick’s Sporting Goods to launch a series of SidelineSwap Trade-in Events, in which customers at participating Dick’s locations can trade in used sporting gear in exchange for store credit. Dick’s also has a regular Golf Club Trade-In program.