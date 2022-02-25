These Are Some of the Best (and Most Popular!) Prenatal Vitamins Out There

These Are Some of the Best (and Most Popular!) Prenatal Vitamins Out ThereBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 25 2022, Published 1:01 p.m. ET
Widely available vitamins frequently contain non-vegan substances such as gelatin, collagen, and glycerine. Fortunately, a growing number of companies offer vegan-friendly alternatives, allowing us to stick to a healthy diet without compromising our principles.
Choosing the right dietary supplements is particularly crucial for those who are thinking about having a baby or are pregnant. Which are the best brands specializing in prenatal vitamins? Here are our recommendations.
Prenatal vitamin recommendations: these are the most trustworthy companies.
Finding a prenatal vitamin that contains the right dose of folate, Vitamin D, and iron — and doesn't aggravate morning sickness — can be a tall order. A growing number of companies offer eco-friendly, vegetarian, and vegan options, allowing parents who care about the future of the planet (and the health of their baby!) to make well-informed choices. Here are the products that tick all of the boxes.
mykind Organics Multivitamins offers a range of prenatal vitamins.
Alicia Silverstone's collaboration with Garden of Life has earned rave reviews from pregnant people and beyond. The mykind Organics Prenatal Multi is a certified USDA organic and non-GMO project verified whole food multivitamin. An exceptional source of folate, this is a soy-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free product designed to improve the health of the parent and the baby.
In addition to producing mykind Organics vitamins, Garden of Life also makes Vitamin Code Raw Prenatal, which is made using 20 kinds of organically grown fruit and vegetables. A good source of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Pantothenic Acid, and other vitamins, this dietary supplement was designed with healthy parents in mind. Vitamin Code Raw Prenatal is vegetarian, kosher, soy-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free. It's not vegan, however.
Ritual offers prenatal and postnatal vitamins.
A great supplement to take before and during pregnancy, Ritual's Prenatal Multivitamin boasts 12 nutrients. One serving contains 50 micrograms of vitamin D3 (or cholecalciferol), which helps your body absorb calcium, alongside 7 milligrams of Vitamin E, 1,000 micrograms of folate, 18 milligrams of iron, 32 milligrams of magnesium, and others.
Ritual's Postnatal Multivitamin was designed with new parents in mind. One serving has 500 micrograms of Vitamin A, 25 milligrams of Vitamin C, 1,000 micrograms of folate, and 12 other nutrients. The vitamin is also vegan, and free of gluten and other major allergens.
Mary Ruth’s Vegan Prenatal and Postnatal Liquid Multivitamin is popular for a reason.
A non-GMO, vegan-friendly option, Mary Ruth’s Vegan Prenatal and Postnatal Liquid Multivitamin contains 600 micrograms of folate as folinic acid alongside other nutrients like beta carotene and choline bitartrate.
future kind's Vegan Prenatal Vitamin makes for a strong option too.
A single serving of future kind's Vegan Prenatal Vitamin contains 471 micrograms of folate (as l-methyl folate calcium), 18 milligrams of iron (as ferrous fumarate), 125 micrograms of vitamin D3 (as cholecalciferol), and more than a dozen other nutrients. It also contains organic agave inulin powder, organic ginger powder, and peppermint powder.
A company specializing in vegan-friendly, sustainable, and clean vitamins, future kind is a Certified B Corp that has donated a percentage of its profits to animal sanctuaries in the past.
Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird Prenatal Multi+ has earned raving reviews as well.
One of the best and most reliable products to take in the early stages of the pregnancy, Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird Prenatal Multi+ contains 800 micrograms of folate (as l-methylfolate, folinic acid), 18 milligrams of iron, and 10 micrograms of Vitamin D.
A vegan-friendly, soy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, and dairy-free option, Best Nest Wellness Mama Bird Prenatal Multi+ garnered considerable popularity among people preparing to get pregnant and pregnant people alike.
