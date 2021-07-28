Logo
Home > Living
Natural remedies for poison ivy
Source: James Whitney/Unsplash

6 Natural Remedies for Poison Ivy That Will Save Your Skin This Summer

By

Jul. 28 2021, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Poison ivy's urushiol-infused sap notoriously causes an itchy — and sometimes painful — skin rash called allergic contact dermatitis. You can contract this rash by brushing up against the plants themselves, or by coming into contact with any animals, clothing, tools or gardening gear that also came into contact with the plant. Now that you have it though, so what are some natural remedies for getting rid of poison ivy?

Article continues below advertisement

Please note that none of the natural remedies presented should replace actual medical care — everyone reacts differently, so your allergic reaction may differ from someone else's. Always consult your doctor or dermatologist before attempting any home remedies.

Natural remedies for poison ivy:

Poison ivy on a tree
Source: Getty Images

There are plenty of medicines that sooth or cure the effects of poison ivy, such as: anti-itch creams, anti-inflammatory drugs, and soothing ointments like calamine lotion. If you’re looking for all-natural cures, however, you might not need to look past your own pantry.

Article continues below advertisement

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is good for a great number of things, including neutralizing the itchy skin rash caused by poison ivy. According to Medical News Today, ACV washes away the urushiol sap and neutralizes the stinging feeling. To use ACV, apply it directly to the area for several minutes before gently washing and drying the area thoroughly.

Article continues below advertisement

Baking soda

Arm & Hammer baking soda
Source: Getty Images

Like vinegar, baking soda is also good at neutralizing the itch caused by poison ivy. According to The Allegheny-Kiski Health Foundation, baking soda is a fine natural replacement for calamine lotion when you don’t have it. Mix three teaspoons of baking soda with one tablespoon of water and apply the resultant paste right on the affected areas. This recipe can be scaled up to soothe full-body coverage as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Witch hazel

Witch hazel
Source: Getty Images

Witch hazel is a fine astringent that helps tighten and revitalize skin while dissolving surface oils and cleaning off bacteria. According to Fox News, witch hazel can also provide significant cooling of the urushiol, though it does not remove the sap, like ACV and baking soda do. It’s also effective against poison oak and poison sumac.

Article continues below advertisement

Aloe vera

Aloe vera leaves
Source: Getty Images

Aloe vera cools sunburn like no other natural remedy, and it has a similar effect on poison ivy. According to The Allegheny-Kiski Health Foundation, aloe’s anti-inflammatory properties can also calm the rash enough to allow you to wash off the sap. Store-bought aloe-based lotions work well enough for this, but for best results, try squeezing the gel directly from the plant leaves themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

Oatmeal

Uncooked oatmeal
Source: Getty Images

Research at The Cleveland Clinic indicates that the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of colloidal oatmeal can affect a number of skin rashes and persistent conditions such as poison ivy. According to Medical News Today, this type of oatmeal has both a soothing and drying effect on the rash, especially when incorporated into a 30-minute, lukewarm soak.

Article continues below advertisement

Saltwater

Ocean water
Source: Getty Images

According to New England Today, saltwater, specifically seawater, is the simplest and most effective way to soothe your poison ivy rash. If you’re lucky enough to live close to the ocean, you can just jump right in and wade around for a while. If you do not, a nice warm bath of Epsom salts will do the trick. The saltwater dries out the rash and the still-lingering sap. Actual seawater helps promote healing, as well.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Five Natural Ways To Fight Spring Allergies

Allergy Season Is Upon Us — Can Air Purifiers Really Help?

How Humidifiers Can Provide Allergy Relief

More From Green Matters

    • CONNECT with Green Matters
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Green Matters Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.