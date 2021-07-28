6 Natural Remedies for Poison Ivy That Will Save Your Skin This Summer

According to New England Today, saltwater, specifically seawater, is the simplest and most effective way to soothe your poison ivy rash. If you’re lucky enough to live close to the ocean, you can just jump right in and wade around for a while. If you do not, a nice warm bath of Epsom salts will do the trick. The saltwater dries out the rash and the still-lingering sap. Actual seawater helps promote healing, as well.