Why You May Not Want to Pee on Your Jellyfish Sting

Picture this: You’re enjoying a lovely, sunny day at the beach, and just as you wade into the ocean for the first time... ouch! You’re stung by a jellyfish. And unless you’re reading this from Australia, it’s most likely one of the more innocuous stings.

Benign or not, being stung by a jellyfish definitely hurts. So when you remember hearing something about peeing on a jellyfish sting, you may ask yourself: Why does peeing on a jellyfish sting help with the pain? Or does it actually help at all?