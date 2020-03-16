Positive Climate Stories From This Month to Remind You It’s Going to Be OK

Ever since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic this week, people all over the world have been practicing social distancing to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. So that means more of us are sitting home, free to scroll through the internet and consume a neverending stream of ominous news reports, op-eds, and even memes about the coronavirus.

It's important to stay informed — but it's just as important to offset fear by remembering that there are a few good things happening in the world right now, too. So to remind you of that, we rounded up five of this month's positive climate-related news stories.