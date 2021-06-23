Nike's New Vegan Collection Includes Air Force 1s Made From Pineapple Leather

Following in the steps of Adidas, which released a fungi leather shoe earlier this year, Nike unveiled a new entirely vegan line called the Happy Pineapple Collection. According to VegNews, it includes animal-free versions of the brand's classic styles , including the Free Run Trail Premium, the Air Max 90, the Air Max 95, Air Force 1, and the Air-Zoom Type. This is part of Nike's Move to Zero program, as the brand aims to become carbon neutral.

Each style within the Happy Pineapple collection, including the Air Force 1s, are comprised of Piñatex, a vegan leather made from pineapple leaves, according to Vegconomist. The animal-free leather replaces the traditionally leather uppers, and the rest of the shoe is made from sustainably-sourced cork. You can find them in two colors in the Nike’s SNKRS app, in "Green Glow” and “Coconut Milk." Both tongues on the shoe don a smiling pineapple patch, which — let's face it — is seriously adorable.