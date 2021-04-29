Nicky Hilton Shares Her “Green Routine” to Celebrate Her Sustainable Shoe Line (Exclusive)

In case you missed it, Nicky Hilton is now a sustainable fashion designer. She may have first made waves as the younger sister of Paris Hilton, but Nicky Hilton actually studied fashion at FIT and Parsons, she has launched multiple fashion collections, and in April 2021, she released her first eco-conscious fashion line of sustainably-made vegan shoes, in collaboration with French Sole.

The Nicky Hilton x French Sole Spring 2021 collection is actually Hilton’s fourth collaboration with the shoe brand, but the first one that she designed to be as sustainable as possible.

The line includes three styles that come in a variety of colors and patterns. The Amanda Sneaker (named for French Sole’s founder and Hilton’s friend Amanda Hearst) is an espadrille-style flat sneaker that comes in either stripes or tie-dye, and is made with recycled polyester, recycled seaqual, recycled cotton, recycled linen, recycled rubber, vegan microfiber, and natural jute. The Kathy Flat (named after Hilton’s mom) is made with organic cotton canvas, vegan microfiber, and naturally-tanned faux leather; and the Sunny Flat is made with recycled polyester and vegan microfiber.

“My awareness around the importance of sustainability in fashion has grown a lot over the years, so this step within my own brand is something I'm very passionate about,” Hilton tells Green Matters in an email, speaking about her new French Sole collection. “All shoes wear out eventually, so creating footwear that isn't harmful to the planet and can eventually be recycled is extremely beneficial. It is a small-yet big-step in the right direction.”

The collection initially launched on luxury ethical fashion website Maison de Mode, and can also be shopped on Hilton’s website, French Sole’s website, Zappos, and in select stores. To learn more about how sustainability has influenced Hilton, we asked her to share her Green Routine with Green Matters.

GREEN MATTERS: Why is protecting the planet important to you? NICKY HITLON: It is extremely important to protect the environment and preserve the planet for our children and future generations. It is everyone's responsibility to make this world a safe and wonderful place to live.

GM: What has your sustainability journey looked like? NH: I try to live a more sustainable life everyday. My New Year's resolution was to waste less — pertaining to all aspects of my life.

GM: What is the biggest change you’ve made to live more sustainably? NH: I became a vegetarian for a while this year. It wasn't as hard as I thought it would be. There are so many amazing vegan/vegetarian restaurants and options on the market today. I’m also a big recycler. I have a compost bin. I bring reusable bags to the market. I take short showers. I am not perfect, but I try to lead a more sustainable life.

GM: What is the one tip you give anyone trying to go green? NH: To avoid single use plastic — or any plastic — at all costs. An estimated 8 million tons of plastic enter our oceans every year. There are 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic waste estimated to be in our oceans. Now there are so many new eco-friendly alternatives.