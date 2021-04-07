Sustainable Sneaker Options For Eco-Friendly Runners

In the world of running, there are several well-respected sneaker brands out there, from Asics, to Nike, and Brooks. But how sustainable are those kicks? According to Environmental Leader, producing a pair of running sneakers comprised of synthetic materials generally uses between 11.3 and 16.7 kilograms of carbon dioxide. With that in mind, we've compiled a list of sustainable sneakers for runners, for eco-minded fitness enthusiasts who want to reduce their carbon footprints.